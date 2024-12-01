Snowden Finds Unexpected Allies In Trump's New Team

Edward Snowden has found allies in the incoming second Donald Trump administration, hinting at a possible change in his legal standing.

What Happened: Snowden, who has been residing in Russia since 2013 following his leak of classified documents from the National Security Agency, has won over influential supporters within Trump’s proposed Cabinet.

Trump’s choice for the director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, co-sponsored a resolution in 2020 calling for the U.S. to dismiss all charges against Snowden. A source close to Gabbard suggested that she would likely push for clemency for Snowden’s during Trump’s second term, reports the New York Post.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick to head Health and Human Services, is another Snowden supporter who had previously voiced his intention to “pardon Edward Snowden.”

While Vice President-elect JD Vance has not made any public statements about Snowden, insiders believe he would empathize with the whistleblower’s predicament, reports the outlet.

Trump had contemplated pardoning Snowden in late 2020, but was met with resistance from his top officials. However, the dynamics could shift with the incoming administration.

Ben Wizner, Snowden’s lawyer, argued that Snowden’s case is “exactly the kind of case that the pardon power was created for.”

Tucker Carlson, a close ally of Trump, said, "Ed Snowden is a whistleblower who exposed the crimes of others, yet he's the one who's been punished while the criminals remain in power. It's hard to think of a more grotesque injustice. Anyone who argues against his pardon is your enemy."

Why It Matters: The support Snowden has garnered within the next Trump administration could signal a significant shift in his legal status. This change could have far-reaching implications for whistleblowers and the handling of classified information.

The potential pardon of Snowden would also represent a notable departure from the stance of previous administrations.

This development is worth monitoring as it could influence future policy decisions and the treatment of whistleblowers.

