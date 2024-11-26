Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump Transition Funding Strategy Involving Private Donors, Calls It Ploy For 'Insiders To Line Their Pockets'

On Tuesday, Sen. Warren (D-Mass.) criticized the funding approach of the Trump transition team, suggesting it was a scheme for insiders to profit.

What Happened: Warren took to X to express her concerns about the Trump transition team’s reliance on private donors. She stated, “The reliance on private donors to fund the transition is nothing more than a ploy for well-connected Trump insiders to line their pockets while pretending to save taxpayers money.”



After a delay, Trump's transition team signed a key agreement with the Biden White House to facilitate the transfer of power, enabling access to federal agencies and ensuring safeguards for non-public information. However, the team opted out of a General Services Administration agreement, citing its existing ethics plan, which sparked criticism from Warren, who warned of "serious gaps between the Trump transition’s ethics agreement and the letter of the law." The White House prioritized stability despite the incomplete agreements, including one with the Department of Justice for security clearances, reported NPR.

Why It Matters: This post follows Warren’s earlier accusations that the Trump transition team was “already breaking the law” by not signing a series of transition agreements with the Biden administration.

The transition process is a crucial period for any incoming administration. It is during this time that the incoming president and his team are expected to prevent conflicts of interest and sign an ethics agreement. Warren, who claims to have written the law on this matter, has been vocal about her concerns regarding the Trump team’s handling of the transition.

Despite Warren’s concerns, President Joe Biden has assured a smooth transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump.

Photo by Rich Koele on Shutterstock

