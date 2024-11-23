Trump Plans DOJ Overhaul Including Firing of Jack Smith's Team

President-elect Donald Trump is preparing a sweeping plan to reshape the Department of Justice (DOJ) and direct the department to investigate claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him when he assumes office in January.

What Happened: According to a report, Trump plans to dismiss Special Counsel Jack Smith and other DOJ employees who investigated allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, despite the lack of evidence supporting such claims.

The proposed changes come as Trump continues to challenge the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory. Trump's plans, aimed at targeting investigations into unfounded voter fraud claims, reports The Washington Post.

Smith, who has been leading federal investigations into Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents, could see his tenure cut short under a second Trump administration.

According to the report, Smith has already announced that he would resign from the department before Trump begins his second term, ending the election interference and classified documents cases against the president-elect.

Trump's legal troubles include multiple indictments, with some stemming from Smith's probes.

"President Trump campaigned on firing rogue bureaucrats who have engaged in the illegal weaponization of our American justice system, and the American people can expect he will deliver on that promise," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

The former president's proposed DOJ overhaul also involves investigating claims of election fraud that have been repeatedly debunked by courts and bipartisan officials.

Why It Matters: Legal experts warn that using the DOJ to pursue baseless allegations risks undermining the department's credibility and its independence. Critics argue such actions could set a dangerous precedent by politicizing federal investigations to serve partisan interests.

Trump has made challenging the 2020 election results a central theme of his campaign. His rhetoric continues to resonate with supporters, while drawing criticism from opponents and legal scholars.

