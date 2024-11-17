Christie On Trump's Cannabis Plans, Elon Musk's New Role In Trump Team, Pentagon Overhaul Plans And More: This Week In Politics

The weekend was a whirlwind of political and business news. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shared his views on the future of cannabis and cryptocurrency regulation, Senator Elizabeth Warren accused President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team of crossing legal boundaries and Trump announced his plans to appoint Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new government efficiency department, among major headlines.

Christie’s Cannabis and Crypto Predictions: In an exclusive conversation with Benzinga Cannabis, Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor, discussed his perspectives on the future of cannabis and cryptocurrency regulation. He believes that under Trump’s leadership, both industries are set to experience significant changes. Read the full article here.

Warren’s Legal Accusations: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren accused Donald Trump and his transition team of breaking the law. She stated that incoming presidents are required to prevent conflicts of interest and sign an ethics agreement, which Trump has yet to do. Read the full article here.

Musk and Ramaswamy’s New Roles: President-elect Donald Trump said that he plans to appoint Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The department aims to restructure federal agencies and reduce government spending. Read the full article here.

DoorDash Wage Claims: Former DoorDash delivery workers claim they haven’t been paid thousands of dollars in wages from past years. They are seeking protection from deportation after Donald Trump’s recent win in the 2024 election. Read the full article here.

Pentagon Overhaul Plans: President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is reportedly planning a major overhaul at the Pentagon, including dismissing certain military officers. The planning for these dismissals is still in its early stages following Trump's election victory. Read the full article here.

