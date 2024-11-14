Amid Appointment Of Elon Musk, Vivek Ramswamy, Team Trump Now Reportedly Planning To Overhaul Military Posts

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly planning a major overhaul at the Pentagon, with his transition team preparing a list of military officers to be dismissed. This could include members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to sources familiar with the matter.

What Happened: The planning for these dismissals is still in its early stages following Trump’s election victory on Nov. 5. The sources, who are familiar with the transition process, have requested anonymity to discuss the plans candidly. It remains uncertain if Trump will endorse this plan, although he has previously criticized defense leaders who opposed him, Reuters reported on Thursday.

One source mentioned that the incoming administration might target U.S. military officers linked to Mark Milley, Trump’s former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley was recently quoted in Bob Woodward’s book “War,” describing Trump as “fascist to the core,” leading to backlash from Trump’s allies.

See Also: Trump Taps Lee Zeldin To Lead EPA, The Ex-Congressman Who Previously Voted Against Biden’s Act Aimed At Congressman Who Previously Voted Against Biden’s Act Aimed At Combating Climate Change

The disclosure of these plans follows Trump’s selection of Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary. Hegseth, a Fox News commentator, has expressed a desire to overhaul Pentagon leadership. However, some officials have downplayed the likelihood of such a significant shakeup, citing potential disruptions during global conflicts.

Why It Matters: This potential shakeup at the Pentagon comes amid Trump’s recent announcement of appointing Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This department aims to slash bureaucracy and reduce federal spending. The move is part of a broader effort to restructure federal agencies and cut wasteful expenditures.

Meanwhile, Pentagon officials are reportedly strategizing responses to potential controversial orders from Trump, including the deployment of active-duty troops domestically. This reflects ongoing concerns about the implications of Trump’s leadership style on military operations and civilian-military relations.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock