Kevin McCarthy Says Matt Gaetz Won't Get Confirmed By The Senate And 'Everybody Knows That'

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has expressed skepticism over the Senate confirmation of President-elect Trump’s nominee for attorney general, former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

What Happened: McCarthy, a staunch Trump ally, voiced his doubts during a Bloomberg Television interview. Despite his overall approval of Trump’s Cabinet picks, he singled out Gaetz, stating, “Gaetz won’t get confirmed. Everybody knows that.”

He also hinted at Gaetz’s lack of popularity within the Republican conference, implying that his nomination wouldn’t carry much weight.

“You'd have to ask the president, but Gaetz couldn't win in a Republican conference, so it doesn't matter.”

The nomination has caught many Senate Republicans off guard, with some expressing doubts about Gaetz’s potential confirmation. These concerns are likely to revolve around the Department of Justice’s previous investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Gaetz. Despite the investigation being closed last year without charges, the controversy could still affect the confirmation process.

Why It Matters: President-elect Trump’s nomination of Gaetz as attorney general, came as a surprise to many. Gaetz, a controversial figure, is known for his radical proposals, including a bill to allow federal income tax payments in Bitcoin BTC/USD.

The relationship between McCarthy and Gaetz has been fraught with tension. Gaetz led an effort to remove McCarthy from his speakership position. McCarthy has linked his removal from the Speaker position to the sexual misconduct allegations against Gaetz.

