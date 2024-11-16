Lawyer: Ethics Committee Witness Says She Saw AG Nominee Gaetz 'Having Sex With A Minor'

A witness has come forward alleging that Attorney General-designate Matt Gaetz had sexual relations with a minor back in 2017. This information was shared with the House Ethics Committee, as per the witness’s attorney.

What Happened: The unnamed woman’s testimony is part of an ongoing investigation into Gaetz’s conduct during his time in Congress.

Gaetz resigned from his position after then President-elect Donald Trump expressed his intention to nominate him as the head of the Justice Department.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has chosen not to release the committee report, citing House precedent. However, the unnamed woman’s attorney, Joel Leppard, has stated that the public has a right to know his client’s account.

Leppard was quoted by NBC News saying, “My client testified to the House Ethics Committee that she witnessed Rep. Gaetz having sex with a minor at a house party in Orlando in 2017. The American people deserve to know the truth about the person slated to become the top law enforcement officer in the country.”

Gaetz, first elected to the House from Florida in 2016, has denied the allegations against him and has not faced any criminal charges. A representative for Gaetz told ABC News, “Merrick Garland's DOJ cleared Matt Gaetz and didn't charge him. Are you alleging Garland is part of a cover-up?”

It was reported by ABC that Leppard is representing two separate women who both testified before the ethics committee.

Both women allegedly attended parties with Gaetz. Joel Greenberg, a former friend of Gaetz, is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to multiple federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a minor and introducing her to other adult men.

Why It Matters: The allegations against Gaetz are significant due to his previous role in Congress and his potential nomination as head of the Justice Department.

The ongoing investigation and the testimonies of the women involved could have far-reaching implications for Gaetz’s future and for those who supported his nomination.

