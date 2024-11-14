Elon Musk And Vivek Ramaswamy Are Looking For 'High IQ Small-Government Revolutionaries' Who Are Willing To Put In 80+ Hours At DOGE

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, is seeking high-IQ candidates to reduce federal inefficiencies under President-elect Donald Trump.

What Happened: On Thursday, DOGE's official account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a call for applicants willing to work 80+ hours a week to streamline government spending and cut bureaucracy.

DOGE, also referencing the cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD, will focus on reducing waste, cutting excess regulations, and restructuring agencies for efficiency.

Interested candidates are asked to DM their CVs, with Musk and Ramaswamy reviewing the top 1% of applicants.

We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE. We don't need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that's… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 14, 2024

The department’s mission is to reduce government bureaucracy, eliminate unnecessary regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies.

Why It Matters: The requirement to join DOGE mirrors Musk’s infamous 2022 middle-of-the-night email to Twitter employees, urging them to be “extremely hardcore” and work “long hours at high intensity.”

Earlier, Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management cautioned that Musk’s efficiency plans could take years to achieve a $2 trillion reduction in government spending.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) also warned that running DOGE won’t be easy, while Robert Reich, a Clinton-era official, raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Trump previously said that the DOGE department's work is expected to be completed by July 4, 2026, at the latest.

