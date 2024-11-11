Royal Caribbean Stock Hit A New All-Time High Today: What's Going On?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading higher by 3.82% to $233.87 Monday afternoon. Tigress Financial maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $210 to $270 a share.

The stock has surged to a new all-time high following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, signaling investor optimism about the company’s prospects under the newly-elected Republican administration.

What To Know: Trump's proposed economic policies, including tax cuts and regulatory rollbacks, could be seen as a boon for large corporations like Royal Caribbean, which stands to benefit from a more business-friendly environment.

One of the key factors boosting RCL is Trump’s promise to extend corporate tax cuts from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which would reduce corporate tax rates and increase profits for major companies.

Read Also: Small Caps, Financials Rally As Bitcoin Blasts Past $85,000: What’s Driving Markets Monday?

These tax cuts would likely provide Royal Caribbean with greater flexibility in managing its costs, particularly as the cruise industry continues to recover post-pandemic.

Additionally, Trump's more relaxed regulatory approach, especially in the areas of environmental and safety standards, could reduce operational hurdles for the cruise line.

Furthermore, Trump's economic policies are expected to stimulate consumer spending, especially in the travel and tourism sectors, which directly benefits Royal Caribbean.

His push for deregulation and the potential revival of consumer confidence under a Republican-controlled government could boost discretionary spending, driving demand for luxury travel experiences, including cruises.

Read Also: Trump Trade Sparks Biggest Financial Stock Inflows In 2 Years

How To Buy RCL Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Royal Caribbean’s case, it is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, RCL has a 52-week high of $234.17 and a 52-week low of $93.80.