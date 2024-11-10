Biden's Internal Polls Reportedly Predicted Trump Landslide

Jon Favreau, a former official in the Obama administration, said that President Joe Biden‘s internal campaign polling had foreseen Donald Trump winning “400 electoral votes” against Biden.

What Happened: Favreau made the startling statement on his “Pod Save America” podcast.

"Then we find out when the Biden campaign becomes the Harris campaign, that the Biden campaign's own internal polling at the time when they were telling us he was the strongest candidate, showed that Donald Trump was going to win 400 electoral votes," Favreau said in the podcast and as posted on social media platform X.

Favreau’s assertions indicate that the Biden campaign’s internal polling had predicted Trump’s potential landslide victory, even while they were projecting Biden as the most formidable candidate.

"Joe Biden's decision to run for president again was a catastrophic mistake." – @JonFavs

Favreau took the Biden team to task for their delayed recognition of public dissatisfaction over inflation and for undermining Vice President Kamala Harris‘ prospects of victory.

He also voiced his disillusionment with Biden and his team, mirroring feelings expressed by other alumni of the Obama administration.

"Joe Biden's decision to run for president again was a catastrophic mistake. They refused to acknowledge until very late, that anyone could be upset about inflation. And they just kept telling us that his presidency was historic and it was the greatest economy ever," Favreau added.

Contrary to these accusations, a source from within the Biden campaign has refuted these allegations, asserting that their internal polling never indicated Biden losing by such a wide margin, reports the New York Post.

Trump won 312 electoral votes in his victory over Harris last week.

Why It Matters: This revelation could potentially shed light on the internal dynamics of the Biden campaign and its decision-making process.

It also raises questions about the reliability of internal polling and the potential impact of such predictions on campaign strategies.

Furthermore, it underscores the importance of addressing public concerns promptly and effectively, as well as the potential consequences of undermining potential successors within the same party.

