Pelosi Faults Biden's Late Withdrawal For Trump's Victory

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says that Donald Trump‘s victory in the presidential race is due in large part to President Joe Biden‘s reluctance to withdraw.

What Happened: In an interview with the The New York Times on Friday, Pelosi, the former House speaker, suggested that an earlier exit by Biden might have paved the way for a more competitive primary.

During the interaction with the outlet, Pelosi said that Biden’s delayed withdrawal from the race obstructed the potential for an open primary.

“Had the President gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” Pelosi said.

She further noted that Biden’s swift endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris after his withdrawal made it exceedingly difficult for other potential candidates to compete.

“Because the President endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different,” Pelosi added in the interview.

Also Read: Pelosi Claims Trump Will Double Down On Tariffs And Benefits For Donors

Additional comments provided by Pelosi’s office from the interview emphasized her belief that Harris could have emerged stronger from an open primary.

Pelosi also underscored Harris’s strengths, stating, “I don’t think that any review of the election should be predicated on weaknesses, but strengths of Kamala Harris. She gave people hope. She caused a great deal of excitement in all this.”

Despite her critique of Biden’s political strategy, Pelosi recognized his administration’s legislative accomplishments. She also secured her 20th term representing California, despite the Democratic Party’s nationwide setbacks.

Why It Matters: Pelosi’s critique of Biden’s late withdrawal and swift endorsement of Harris highlights the potential impact of these decisions on the competitiveness of the primary.

The Speaker’s comments suggest that an open primary could have led to a stronger candidate emerging, potentially changing the course of the election.

This development underscores the importance of strategic decision-making in political races and the potential implications of such decisions on election outcomes.

Read Next

Nvidia Stock Hits All-Time Highs: Here’s How Much Nancy Pelosi’s 500 Call Options Are Worth Today

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Flickr