'We Need To Do A Better Job Of Procuring The Defense Tools:' Anduril Founder Palmer Luckey Explains Why Donald Trump's Strategy Could Be The Future

Palmer Luckey, founder of U.S. defense technology startup Anduril Industries, has voiced his support for President-elect Donald Trump’s defense strategy.

What Happened: On Thursday, in an interview with Bloomberg TV, Luckey discussed the 2024 U.S. presidential election results and his

During a BloombergTV interview, Luckey discussed the election results and shared his views on the next four years.

Luckey admitted being a staunch Trump supporter and commended the President-elect's selection of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio).

"I supported him in 2016. I support him in 2020. I actually wrote a letter to him while I was in college in 2011 telling him that he should run for president," he stated.

Luckey also agreed with the incoming administration’s stance on reducing defense spending while still achieving more. "We need to do a better job of procuring the defense tools that protect our country."

Regarding potential Defense Secretary candidates, Luckey said he’s been in contact with the transition team but declined to name anyone

Anduril Founder Palmer Luckey on how he thinks a Trump presidency could be more in line with "spending less on defense while still getting more" https://t.co/VsFjW8PRyc pic.twitter.com/Tfl5gZKbWc — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) November 7, 2024

Why It Matters: Trump’s victory in the 2024 election has made him the 47th U.S. president and the first to secure a non-consecutive second term since Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s.

Now with the Republican Party regaining control of the Senate and leading in the House of Representatives, there could be a significant shift in U.S. economic policy.

Trump’s policy direction, including tax cuts, higher trade tariffs, and possible climate rollbacks, could significantly impact the economy, influencing inflation and the national debt.

In FY 2024, the Department of Defense (DOD) allocated $1.94 trillion across its six branches. Trump's approach to defense matters could also bring NATO members’ defense spending back into focus.

Image Via Flickr