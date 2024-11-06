Trump's Win Heightens NATO Stakes In Ukraine Territory Battle

The Biden administration is working quickly to deliver $6 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine, aiming to reinforce Ukrainian defenses before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

With Trump signaling potential cuts to U.S. support, NATO has launched a new mission to coordinate military assistance for Ukraine, seeking to strengthen Kyiv's ability to hold territory amid Russian advances in the Donbas region, Politico reports.

What Happened: Biden's team is expediting deliveries from U.S. stockpiles and fast-tracking contracts with defense companies to supply Ukraine. However, the timeline for new equipment could extend into Trump's administration, leaving it vulnerable to possible halts, according to Politico.

As Russian forces make gains in eastern Ukraine, the urgency of NATO's support and coordination efforts grows.

CNN reports that Ukrainian forces are stretched, with certain areas requiring "constant renewal of resources" to maintain their position on the front lines.

NATO's mission, led primarily by the United States, is intended to create a sustained supply chain of equipment and training for Ukraine, allowing Kyiv to reinforce its defenses even if U.S. policy shifts.

This initiative follows Trump's campaign rhetoric questioning the financial burden of supporting Ukraine, with the President-elect suggesting he may reduce aid unless Ukraine reaches a peace deal with Russia.

Why It Matters: Russia is gaining ground in the Donbas. Continued NATO support is crucial for Ukraine to hold its territory and counter Russian advances. Any reduction in U.S. support could leave Ukraine reliant on European allies and NATO coordination to maintain its defensive efforts, according to CNN.

Biden's last-minute aid push includes $4.3 billion in immediate stock support. It also includes $2.1 billion in contracts aimed at keeping Ukraine equipped as much as possible before January.

