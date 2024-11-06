Rocket Labs CEO Peter Beck's X Account Hijacked By Crypto Scammers

The social media account of Peter Beck, CEO of Rocket Lab USA Inc. RKLB, was hacked, leading to a fraudulent post about a new crypto-based token.

What Happened: On Wednesday, the unauthorized post from Beck’s X, formerly Twitter account, promoted a new Ethereum ETH/USD-based token to fund space-related projects, reported Reuters.

Screenshot from Peter Back’s compromised X Account

At the time of writing, the above post from Back’s account was removed.

See Also: Apple Begins Shifting iPhone 17 Production In India, Cook’s China Optimism, And More: This Week In Appleverse

A major player in the small satellite launch market valued at $6.5 billion, Rocket Lab was working with the platform to regain control of the account.

“Peter’s account has been compromised, so this is not an official tweet. We are working with X to restore it,” a company spokesperson confirmed in an email to Reuters.

Rocket Lab did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, Rocket Lab announced the successful launch of its 54th Electron mission, deploying a single satellite to Low Earth Orbit for a confidential commercial customer.

Last month, Rocket Lab’s shares saw a boost following the Joe Biden administration’s plans to ease export restrictions on U.S. commercial space companies.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Photo via Shutterstock

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.