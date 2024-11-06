Ukraine's Zelenskyy, Benjamin Netanyahu And Other Key World Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump On Election Victory

Global leaders have begun extending their congratulations to Donald Trump following his anticipated victory in the U.S. presidential election. This comes after a closely-watched contest where Trump emerged victorious over Democrat rival Kamala Harris, as declared by the Associated Press.
What Happened: Several prominent world leaders have reached out to Trump to offer their congratulations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine expressed hope for continued bipartisan support from the U.S., emphasizing the strategic partnership between the two nations. Zelensky recalled a meeting with Trump in September, where they discussed efforts to end Russian aggression and praised Trump’s “peace through strength” approach.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations on X, expressing eagerness to strengthen the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Modi emphasized collaboration for global peace and prosperity.
French President Emmanuel Macron joined in, congratulating Trump and expressing readiness to continue their collaborative efforts for peace and prosperity. Macron highlighted their shared convictions and ambitions.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated Trump’s victory as a historic comeback, expressing enthusiasm for the renewed alliance between Israel and the U.S. Netanyahu’s message on X highlighted the significance of Trump’s return to the White House.
Why It Matters: The 2024 U.S. presidential election was a highly anticipated event, with Trump defeating Kamala Harris to secure his victory. This election saw Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) becoming the new Vice President-elect. Vance, a Marine veteran and author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” adds a new dynamic to the administration.
