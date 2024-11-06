Ukraine's Zelenskyy, Benjamin Netanyahu And Other Key World Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump On Election Victory

Global leaders have begun extending their congratulations to Donald Trump following his anticipated victory in the U.S. presidential election. This comes after a closely-watched contest where Trump emerged victorious over Democrat rival Kamala Harris, as declared by the Associated Press.

What Happened: Several prominent world leaders have reached out to Trump to offer their congratulations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine expressed hope for continued bipartisan support from the U.S., emphasizing the strategic partnership between the two nations. Zelensky recalled a meeting with Trump in September, where they discussed efforts to end Russian aggression and praised Trump’s “peace through strength” approach.

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!



I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations on X, expressing eagerness to strengthen the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Modi emphasized collaboration for global peace and prosperity.

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron joined in, congratulating Trump and expressing readiness to continue their collaborative efforts for peace and prosperity. Macron highlighted their shared convictions and ambitions.

Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated Trump’s victory as a historic comeback, expressing enthusiasm for the renewed alliance between Israel and the U.S. Netanyahu’s message on X highlighted the significance of Trump’s return to the White House.

Dear Donald and Melania Trump,



Congratulations on history's greatest comeback!



Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.



This is a huge victory!



In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024

Why It Matters: The 2024 U.S. presidential election was a highly anticipated event, with Trump defeating Kamala Harris to secure his victory. This election saw Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) becoming the new Vice President-elect. Vance, a Marine veteran and author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” adds a new dynamic to the administration.

