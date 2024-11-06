Trump Packs In Crowds While Harris Shuts Down CNN: 'The Joy Has Left The Building' — No Plans For VP To Speak Tonight

In a stark contrast of election night atmospheres, former President Donald Trump is rallying his supporters while Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has reportedly gone silent, with no plans to address the public.

What Happened: Trump supporters are flocking to the Palm Beach Convention Center to hear the former President speak. Trump is expected to make his way from Mar-a-Lago to address the crowd, reported the Associated Press.

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the latest to join Trump’s watch party while Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. has already started pumping his fist in the air.

Earlier at Mar-a-Lago on election night, Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and Nigel Farage, a prominent anti-immigration figure and leader of the U.K.’s Reform Party were in attendance.

Other notable figures at Mar-a-Lago included billionaire Elon Musk and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

On the other hand, the mood at the Harris campaign’s election night watch party at Howard University has reportedly shifted. The campaign has stopped its CNN broadcasts, and some supporters have begun to depart from the event.

Trump campaign spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, remarked on the situation at the Harris watch party, saying, “Sounds like the joy has left the building.”

Sounds like the joy has left the building… pic.twitter.com/WlWCjkGJrs — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) November 6, 2024

As the night continues, it is reported that Vice President Harris has no plans to address the public, reported Associated Press, citing a person familiar with the White House.

Why It Matters: This development comes after Trump’s victory in North Carolina, a key swing state in the 2024 presidential race.

Trump secured the state’s 16 electoral votes with a significant lead over Harris.

Trump also won in Georgia. In fact, Georgia has become the first state to flip from the 2020 election results with Trump's victory.

Four years ago, Trump lost Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden by a slim margin of 11,779 votes—a number that became notable after Trump pressed Georgia election officials to help him find just enough votes to surpass Biden's total.

Image via Shutterstock

