Mark Cuban Congratulates Trump, Musk Before The Election Is Called, Says They 'Won Fair And Square'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban congratulated former President Donald Trump and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk on their potential victory, even before the final election results are announced.

What Happened: Cuban took to X, formerly Twitter, and acknowledged the probable win of Trump and Musk.

“Congrats @realDonaldTrump. You won fair and square. Congrats to @elonmusk as well. #Godspeed,” Cuban wrote.

At the time of Cuban’s concession, the Associated Press’s count showed Trump close to securing the presidency, with 267 of the required 270 electoral votes. Trump was also leading in key yet-to-be-decided races, including Michigan and Wisconsin.

Why It Matters: Cuban, who previously praised Trump in 2015 as the “best thing to happen to politics in a long time,” has become one of his fiercest critics.

He endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and has remained a strong supporter of the Kamala Harris campaign in the current election cycle.

He also criticized Trump’s tariff plans that include a 20% blanket tariff on all imports and a 60% levy specifically on Chinese goods.

Despite their complex relationship, Cuban has maintained business ties with Trump’s supporters, including a business relationship with Trump’s $100M megadonor, Miriam Adelson.

