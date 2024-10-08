Mark Cuban Recalls His Love-Hate Relations With Trump: 'It's Not Like I Don't Like Him. I Just Don't Think...'

Mark Cuban recently shared insights into the origins of his complex relationship with Donald Trump during an appearance on the All-In Podcast with David Freiburg, Chamath Palihapitiya, David Sacks, and Jason Calacanis.

What Happened: Cuban revealed that his interactions with Trump began in 2002, following the sale of Broadcast.com. At a Super Bowl party hosted at Mar-a-Lago, Cuban encountered Trump, who made a casual remark about Cuban’s financial status. This marked the beginning of their dynamic relationship. Cuban also recounted a meeting at Trump Tower, where Trump sought advice on selling merchandise online.

Despite initially cordial exchanges, their relationship soured when Trump sent Cuban a letter mocking the cancellation of Cuban’s show, “The Benefactor.” Over the years, the two engaged in public exchanges, including a Twitter feud.

Cuban admitted to initially supporting Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, appreciating his non-traditional political approach. However, he later criticized Trump for not making efforts to learn about key issues, leading to a fallout.

See Also: Mary Trump Says Special Counsel’s Filing Counter Ex-President’s Efforts To Game Legal System In His Favor

Recalling his appearance on a talk show hosted by a news channel, he said, “I said, basically, look, I like the guy, but he’s not learning. He doesn’t make any effort to learn anything. And I think that carries on till this day because you can’t look at things he says and say, that’s really an in depth response or that’s a nuanced response,” Cuban said.

“It’s not like I don’t like him. I just don’t think he’s the best person to be president. I don’t think he was a good person.”

Why It Matters: The relationship between Cuban and Trump has evolved over the years, reflecting broader political and business dynamics. In a recent interview, Cuban expressed skepticism about Trump’s billionaire tech backers, suggesting they believe they can manipulate Trump due to his transactional nature and lack of core values.

Adding to the intrigue, Cuban recently posted a nostalgic photo with Trump in the Oval Office on X, humorously captioned, "When your BFF invites you to ‘bring a friend to work day.’" This post, following Elon Musk‘s participation in a Trump campaign rally, sparked curiosity about Cuban’s political stance. Despite the timing, Cuban clarified his position, denying any endorsement of Trump.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Images via Shutterstock