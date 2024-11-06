Trump Secures Key Swing State North Carolina, Extending Lead Over Harris In 2024 Presidential Race

Former President Donald Trump won North Carolina in the 2024 presidential race, securing the state’s 16 electoral votes with a substantial lead over Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: With nearly 94% of expected votes counted, Trump led by more than 195,000 votes or 3.6 percentage points, according to projections by the Associated Press. The margin represents a stronger performance than his 2020 victory in North Carolina when he won by less than 2 percentage points.

Election officials reported higher voter turnout in areas where Trump performed well while noting decreased participation in districts favoring Harris. The pattern marks a significant shift from previous voting trends in the state.

The announcement of Trump’s North Carolina victory sparked immediate celebration at his election watch party. Supporters erupted in cheers, with some pumping their fists in the air and others jumping in excitement as the results appeared on screen. The crowd began chanting “fight, fight, fight” as the AP projection was confirmed.

The prediction market Polymarket, which has processed more than $3.5 billion in election-related trading volume, showed significant movement following the North Carolina results.

Current market sentiment reflects Trump at 97% and Harris at 3.4% in presidential odds. The platform’s traders strongly anticipate that the Associated Press will make its final election call by Wednesday, November 6, assigning this outcome an 82% probability.

The race for the presidency continues as votes are being counted in other states across the country. North Carolina’s results represent just one step in the path to securing the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

