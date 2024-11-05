Bitcoin Past $73K — Dollar, Gold, Stock Futures Rise As Trump-Harris Results Trickle In

Key indicators of the financial market’s health reacted as investors began to parse early results of the high-stakes presidential battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

What happened:

Stock futures edged higher on election night, with those tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lifting 277 points, or 0.67%, as of 9 p.m. ET. Futures linked to the S&P 500 were up 0.55%.

Oil prices took a hit, with the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) falling 0.44% to $71.69 a barrel. Price rose 6%, however, in the week preceding the election.

Spot gold rose by 0.15% to $2,747.98 per ounce, with gold futures on the Commodity Exchange (COMEX) also climbing by 0.17%.

Currency traders picked up the greenback as the U.S. Dollar Index, or the DXY, rose 1.20% to climb above 104.

See Also: Will Donald Trump Prematurely Claim Victory? 5 Polymarket Markets To Watch On Election Night

Why It Matters: The moves come as Trump won the red states of Kentucky, Florida and Indiana, while Harris secured victory in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.

The fight was getting tighter in battleground states, with Trump leading Georgia and Harris staying ahead in Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press.

Leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD also soared in anticipation of a Trump victory, with the apex cryptocurrency powering above $73,000.

Read Next: