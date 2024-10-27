Trump: Harris Presidency Would 'Guarantee' World War III

Donald Trump said Saturday that the election of Kamala Harris to the presidency could trigger World War III.

What Happened: At a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, Trump expressed concerns about Harris’ ability to effectively engage with international leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump said, “To make her president would be to gamble with the lives of millions of people.” He further suggested that Harris’ alleged incompetence could “guarantee” a third world war.

Trump also took issue with Harris for labeling him a “fascist,” a term he has used to describe her. His comments came in the wake of a letter from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Friday, condemning Harris’s use of the term.

The former president asserted that conflicts such as the one resulting from the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023 would not have occurred under his administration.

While Harris had previously avoided labeling Trump a fascist, she did indicate at a CNN town hall on Wednesday that she believes he fits the broad definition of the term.

Why It Matters: Trump’s remarks come amid a climate of heightened political tension and international conflict.

His comments not only reflect his personal views on Harris’s potential presidency but also underscore the ongoing debate about the competence and suitability of potential leaders in handling international relations and conflicts.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.