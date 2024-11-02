Musk Can Continue Daily Million-Dollar Giveaways While Judge Mulls Legal Challenge

Billionaire Elon Musk can continue distributing cash to registered voters while a Pennsylvania state judge considers the case.

Through his America PAC, Musk has been offering daily $1 million cash rewards to registered voters in swing states who sign a petition, which some officials claim may violate electoral laws, reported BBC.

The billionaire has been actively campaigning for Trump in Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state, organizing rallies and giving away big checks to some participants. However, this week, Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner filed a lawsuit against Musk over these giveaways, stating that he must be stopped before the upcoming presidential election.

During a hearing on Thursday, Judge Angelo Foglietta announced that the lawsuit will be paused while a federal court decides whether to accept the case. If the federal court opts not to address the issue, the case will return to state court. Following the hearing, Musk took to X, the platform he owns, to refer to the ruling as “American Justice FTW (for the win).” It is unlikely that the case will be resolved before Tuesday’s election.

John Summers, a lawyer working with Krasner, informed reporters that they intend to take the matter to federal court to address the issues and seek to have it returned to state court. These swing states indicate a closely contested race between Trump and his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

On Thursday, Musk’s America PAC announced another winner: Dacey from Fremont, North Carolina, who received a $1 million check, BBC noted. To qualify for the giveaway, registered voters must provide personal information, such as addresses and phone numbers, and sign a pledge affirming their support for the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit against Musk alleges that he is running an illegal lottery and accuses him of violating consumer protection laws through misleading statements that could cause confusion.

According to U.S. law, it is illegal to pay individuals to register to vote, but legal experts have told the BBC that the legality of the giveaway under federal law remains uncertain. If a court finds Musk has violated the law, he could face a $10,000 fine and up to five years in prison.

