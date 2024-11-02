This Is What OpenAI's Sam Altman Had To Say On The Future Of Open Source At ChatGPT-Parent

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman discussed the future of open source in AI development during an “Ask Me Anything” session on social media platform Reddit, hinting at the possibility of ChatGPT-parent open-sourcing more of its work.

What Happened: Kylie Robison from The Verge took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared the highlights of the AMA session in which Altman, along with other OpenAI executives participated.

During the session, Altman acknowledged the significant role of open source in the AI ecosystem and expressed his admiration for successful open-source models.

He also underscored the importance of powerful and user-friendly APIs and services, suggesting that OpenAI’s strengths align well with these aspects.

“We are pretty proud of how much value people get out of our service,” he stated, adding, “I would like us to open source more stuff in the future.”

Will Sam ever put the "open" back in OpenAI? pic.twitter.com/Mc1xHMm51o — Kylie Robison (@kyliebytes) October 31, 2024

Why It Matters: OpenAI’s stance on open source has been a topic of debate in the tech industry. Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and left the company in 2018, has frequently criticized ChatGPT-parent for its closed-source models.

Earlier this year, Musk called OpenAI a “lie” while announcing that his company xAI would open source the code of its AI chatbot Grok.

Musk’s criticism was echoed by Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who slammed closed model providers for lobbying against open source in July 2024.

Musk has also reignited a legal battle against OpenAI, accusing the company and its co-founders, including Altman, of prioritizing commercial gains over their original mission of benefiting humanity.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock