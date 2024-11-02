Elon Musk Slams Immigration Rules After Perplexity CEO Reveals 3-Year Wait For Green Card: 'We Have An Upside Down System'

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas’s revelation about the ongoing wait for a green card has prompted Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to criticize the immigration system.

What Happened: Earlier this week, a user on X, formerly Twitter, highlighted the challenges of immigrating to the U.S., describing it as the “longest and hardest” process.

Perplexity CEO Srinivas shared this post, shedding light on his three-year struggle to secure a green card.

“I have been waiting for my green card for like the last 3 years. Still haven't gotten it. People mostly have no idea when they talk about immigration,” he wrote on the platform.

See Also: OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Search, Google Shares Slide

Musk responded to Srinivas’s post, expressing concern over the U.S. immigration system’s priorities. He questioned why it is easier for criminals to enter the U.S. illegally than for highly skilled individuals to immigrate legally.

“Why is it easier to get in illegally as a murderer than legally as a Nobel Laureate?” the tech mogul asked, expressing hope for a resolution in case Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wins the election.

We have an upside down system that makes it hard for highly talented people to come to America legally, but trivial for criminals to come here illegally.



Why is easier to get in illegally as a murderer than legally as a Nobel Laureate?@realDonaldTrump & DOGE will fix this. https://t.co/RgMGWeyX1X — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2024

Why It Matters: Musk has previously called for an easier U.S. immigration system for skilled workers, highlighting the importance of simplifying the process for talented individuals to enter the U.S.

He has also criticized the “bizarrely difficult and agonizingly slow” legal process for immigration, voicing concerns about the influx of unvetted immigrants.

Meanwhile, former President Trump has a more hardline approach toward immigration. He has previously spoken about stricter border security, mass deportations, travel bans, and significant reductions in legal immigration, including a focus on ending automatic citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia