Trump Steps Up Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric, Proposes Nationwide Plan To Target Venezuelan Gang Members

On Friday, at a rally in Aurora, Colorado, former President Donald Trump escalated his anti-immigration rhetoric, suggesting the “death penalty” for migrants who murder U.S. citizens.

What Happened: The Republican presidential candidate depicted migrants as dangerous criminals and proposed a nationwide “Operation Aurora” to target Venezuelan gang members if he wins the upcoming election, reported Reuters.

This proposal is part of his intensified anti-immigration stance in the final weeks leading up to the Nov. 5 election.

Trump said, “I’m hereby calling for the death penalty for any migrant that kills an American citizen or a law enforcement officer,” to a large crowd of supporters.

This proposal expands on his previous suggestions to broaden the death penalty for other offenders, including those convicted of sex trafficking.

However, nearly half of U.S. states ban the death penalty, and its federal use is rare. Any expansion of eligible crimes would necessitate an act of the U.S. Congress, the report noted.

He also pledged to focus enforcement on Aurora if reelected, despite Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman stating that concerns about Venezuelan gang activity have been “grossly exaggerated.”

Why It Matters: Trump has previously made unfounded claims that migrants crossing the U.S. border were responsible for widespread violence.

His focus on “migrant crime” is a key feature of his third presidential run, despite studies showing immigrants do not commit crimes at a higher rate than native-born Americans.

Trump’s focus on immigration was also evident during a presidential debate with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, where he blamed illegal immigrants for drugs and murders.

The former president and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio.) have used the immigration issue as a cornerstone of their campaign speeches, blaming undocumented immigrants for a rise in drug trafficking.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock