Elon Musk Says 'Would Be Great To Have' Former Congressman And Fed Critic Ron Paul In 'Department Of Government Efficiency' If Trump Wins

Elon Musk on Friday said that he would like former congressman from Texas Ron Paul to be on the Department of Government Efficiency, a department he intends to be part of if former President Donald Trump reclaims the White House in the upcoming elections.

What Happened: “Would be great to have Ron Paul as part of the Department of Government Efficiency!,” Musk wrote on social media platform X.

Would be great to have Ron Paul as part of the Department of Government Efficiency! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2024

Musk’s comment comes on the heels of Paul expressing his willingness to help Musk cut government spending in an interview with podcaster David Gornoski. However, the former member of the U.S. House of Representatives said that he wouldn’t want an official position.

Paul has previously run twice for the Republican presidential nomination.

Why It Matters: Musk officially endorsed Trump in July after a shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania. The billionaire also attended a Trump campaign event in Pennsylvania in October and termed the election a "must-win situation" for Trump.

Trump, meanwhile, has expressed his intent to set up a government efficiency commission led by Musk if elected President. The commission will be tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the federal government and recommending reforms, Trump said in September.

Musk has previously said that the commission will also be aimed at removing what he deems as excess regulation in a bid to kickstart key projects such as building high-speed rail in the country.

Musk is actively gathering votes for Trump both online and offline. He founded a super PAC called America PAC to which he has so far given over $100 million in a bid to support Trump’s presidential campaign, cementing him as a key figure in this year’s election.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock and Gage Skidmore on Flickr