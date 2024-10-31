Mark Cuban Says Trump Avoids 'Strong, Intelligent Women' — Ex-President Fires Back: Just A 'Really Dumb Guy Who Thinks He's Hot Stuff'

Former President Donald Trump has responded to billionaire Mark Cuban‘s claim that Trump does not surround himself with strong women, calling Cuban a “major loser.”

What Happened: On Thursday, Trump took to X to counter Cuban’s assertion that he avoids the presence of “strong, intelligent women.” Trump’s post, which was a direct response to Cuban’s comments on “The View,” stated that he is, in fact, surrounded by the “strongest women in the world,” including heads of countries. He further criticized Cuban, calling him a “fool” and a “major loser.”

Trump said, “He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didn't want it, Lyin' Kamala Harris.”

“All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man's statement,” said the former president.

Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he's "hot stuff" but he's absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don't surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women – With the understanding that ALL women are… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2024

Cuban too clarified his comments in an X post. The “Shark Tank” fame billionaire emphasized that he wasn't suggesting female Trump supporters lack intelligence or strength, pointing out that many women in his extended family support Trump. He also acknowledged Trump's history of working with strong women, including figures like Elaine Chao, Kellyanne Conway, and Ivanka Trump.

“He doesn't like to be challenged by them,” said Cuban. He concluded by saying, “I stand by my opinion that he does not like being challenged publicly.”

Let's clarify something. This is what I said during a conversation about why Nikki Haley was not active in his campaign

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever. It's just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 31, 2024

Why It Matters: Trump’s tweet came in response to Cuban’s remarks on “The View” on Thursday, where he accused Trump of avoiding “strong, intelligent” women. Cuban, a campaign surrogate for Vice President Kamala Harris, suggested that such women are “intimidating” to Trump.

This is not the first time Trump and Cuban have publicly sparred. Earlier this month, Trump launched a scathing attack on Cuban, calling him a “weak and pathetic bully” after Cuban criticized Trump’s tariff proposals at a Harris campaign rally. Benzinga reported on the feud, noting that the two have had a complex relationship since 2002.

The latest exchange between Trump and Cuban comes less than a week before the 2024 presidential election, where Trump is running against Vice President Kamala Harris. According to a recent poll, Harris maintains a lead over Trump, but her odds in prediction markets and betting odds have trailed the former president.

Image via Shutterstock

