SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Agrees That Starlink Could Combine Hardware With Solar Panels And Batteries

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday endorsed the idea of putting Starlink hardware together with solar panels and battery.

What Happened: Musk was responding to an X user who opined that someone should package Starlink hardware with solar panels and batteries to ensure it works through the day in most parts of the world.

“Agreed. I guess Starlink could offer that directly too,” Musk wrote in response, suggesting that the company might by itself offer Starlink hardware with battery and solar panels included to ensure it can power itself with solar energy stored in its battery.

Why It Matters: The CEO, however, did not clarify if he was looking at a partnership between SpaceX and his EV company Tesla Inc TSLA for the purpose.

Tesla already manufactures solar panels and energy storage products. In the third quarter, the company’s energy generation and storage revenue touched $2.376 billion, accounting for 9.4% of the EV giant’s total revenue.

Starlink, a unit of SpaceX, currently offers connectivity to over 4 million people around the globe with the help of a network of satellites in low-Earth orbit.

On Wednesday, SpaceX said that it has launched its 200th Starlink mission to orbit.

