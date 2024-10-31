Elon Musk Congratulates SpaceX Team For 200th Successful Starlink Flight

SpaceX‘s Falcon 9 rocket launched the company’s 200th Starlink mission to low Earth orbit on Wednesday, the company said in a post on social media platform X.

What Happened: Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites into space from Florida on Wednesday evening, marking the company’s 200th Starlink mission.

Starlink, a segment of SpaceX, provides low-latency connectivity to over 4 million people around the globe with the help of a network of satellites in orbit. Early in September, the company said that it had launched over 7,000 Starlink satellites into space.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulated the SpaceX team for the successful flight.

Congrats @SpaceX team on the 200th successful Starlink flight! https://t.co/9Jzoi5OqFX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2024

According to data from astronomer Jonathan McDowell, SpaceX has launched 7,213 Starlink satellites to date, of which over 6,500 are working.

What Happened: SpaceX is looking forward to permits from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to deploy satellites closer to Earth at lower altitudes.

“The next generation Starlink satellites, which are so big that only Starship can launch them, will allow for a 10X increase in bandwidth and, with the reduced altitude, faster latency,” Musk wrote on social media platform X earlier this month.

SpaceX is currently launching its Starlink satellites on its Falcon rocket. The Starship launch vehicle, meanwhile, is in the testing and development phase and is yet to carry any payload to space.

