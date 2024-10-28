Trump Vs. Harris: State-By-State 2024 Election Betting Odds, Which Candidate Is Favored To Win In Your Community?

Donald Trump and VIce President Kamala Harris are expected to see a close race and outcome in the head-to-head battle to win the 2024 presidential election.

Here's an update look at the betting odds in the race.

What Happened: The 2024 presidential election is expected to be close according to election polls, while prediction markets are leaning in the opposite direction and have Trump winning.

Sportsbooks that offer betting on the 2024 presidential election see a result somewhere in the middle.

Trump is currently favored with odds of -192 at BetMGM UK, which is a unit of a joint venture from MGM Resorts International MGM and Entain. Harris ranks as the underdog with odds of +150, as reported by Action Network.

The current odds give Trump implied odds of 62.18% to win the 2024 presidential election.

Here's a look at the current betting odds on a state-by-state basis to see where your home state ranks and which candidate is favored.

Betting odds shown with a "-" are the favorite and the candidate with a "+" is the underdog. The chart also lists the implied percentage chance of winning.

State Donald Trump Odds, Percent Chance Kamala Harris Odds, Percent Chance Alabama -10000, 97.12% +3300, 2.88% Alaska -10000, 92.79% +1200, 7.21% Arizona -455, 75.46% +275, 24.64% Arkansas -10000, 96.84% +3000, 3.16% California +3000, 3.16% -10000, 96.84% Colorado +1400, 6.31% -10000, 93.69% Connecticut +2000, 4.59% -10000, 95.41% Delaware +2500, 3.74% -10000, 96.26% Florida -2500, 90.58% +900, 9.42% Georgia -286, 67.48% +180, 32.52% Hawaii +2500, 3.74% -10000, 96.26% Idaho -10000, 96.26% +2500, 3.74% Illinois +2500, 3.74% -10000, 96.26% Indiana -10000, 96.26% +2500, 3.74% Iowa -10000, 93.69% +1400, 6.31% Kansas -10000, 96.26% +2500, 3.74% Kentucky -10000, 96.84% +3000, 3.16% Louisiana -10000, 96.26% +2500, 3.74% Maine +800, 10.22% -4000, 89.78% Maryland +3300, 2.88% -10000, 97.12% Massachusetts +3000, 3.16% -10000, 96.84% Michigan -118, 50.00% -118, 50.00% Minnesota +700, 11.50% -2500, 88.50% Mississippi -10000, 98.06% +5000, 1.94% Missouri -10000, 96.26% +2500, 3.74% Montana -10000, 93.69% +1400, 6.31% Nebraska -10000, 95.41% +2000, 4.59% Nevada -182, 59.75% +130, 40.25% New Hampshire +500, 15.29% -1200, 84.71% New Jersey +1400, 6.37% -5000, 93.63% New Mexico +1200, 10.36% -5000, 89.64% New York +2500, 3.74% -10000, 96.26% North Carolina -286, 67.48% +180, 32.52% North Dakota -10000, 97.12% +3300, 2.88% Ohio -10000, 93.69% +1400, 6.31% Oklahoma -10000, 97.12% +3300, 2.88% Oregon +1600, 5.61% -10000, 94.39% Pennsylvania -137, 61.81% +100, 38.19% Rhode Island +2500, 3.74% -10000, 96.26% South Carolina -10000, 96.26% +2500, 3.74% South Dakota -10000, 98.06% +5000, 1.94% Tennessee -10000, 98.06% +5000, 1.94% Texas -10000, 93.69% +1400, 6.31% Utah -10000, 96.26% +2500, 3.74% Vermont +5000, 1.94% -10000, 98.06% Virginia +500, 15.29% -1200, 84.71% Washington +2000, 4.59% -10000, 95.41% West Virginia -10000, 97.12% +3300, 2.88% Wisconsin -133, 53.31% +100, 46.69% Wyoming -10000, 98.06% +5000, 1.94%

Why It's Important: The betting odds above illustrate the importance of the seven swing states that have lower odds of one candidate winning.

The majority of the states have a huge favorite to win the 2024 presidential election based on past voting history.

Odds of -10000 mark a huge betting favorite as a $100 bet would profit $1 betting on this outcome.

The implied odds vary for each state with -10000 the highest betting odds, but the highest implied odds for Trump listed at 98.06%. Trump has a 98.06% chance of winning four different states (Mississippi, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wyoming).

Harris's top state by betting implied odds is Vermont at 98.06% followed by Maryland at 97.12%.

There is one state with split odds even of -118 betting odds and a 50% chance of each candidate winning and that is the key swing state of Michigan.

The next tightest market predicted by the betting odds above is Wisconsin with Trump the favorite at -133 and Harris the underdog at +100.

Based on the odds above, Trump is predicted to win at least six of the seven swing states (Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin), with Michigan a current coin-flip in the betting odds.

