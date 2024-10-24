Trump Jr. Clashes With Justin Wolfers Over Surging Treasury Yields: 'Our Children Will Never Recover' — El Erian And Other Experts Weigh In

The 10-year Treasury yield has reached its highest point since July, a development that has drawn attention from global markets.

What Happened: The 10-year Treasury yield closed at 4.24% on Wednesday, up from 4.204% on Tuesday and 4.074% at the end of the previous week, as reported by Benzinga. This is the highest settlement yield since Jul. 25, according to Market Data.

The yield has been consistently rising for over a month, with a particularly sharp increase on Monday, and has continued to climb incrementally since then.

On Wednesday, The S&P 500 experienced a slump of 1.24% from its opening value of 5,834.50 to its lowest point of 5,762.41. The index later recovered and closed at 5,797.42. ​​

Economist Mohamed El-Erian pointed out the significant difference in the extent of the yield increase between the U.S. and other countries. He stated that the U.S. 10-year yield has risen by almost 50 basis points this month, while Germany’s has only increased by around 20 bps, widening the differential to 194 bps.

“While the October increase in US government bond yields have pulled yields up in other countries, the extent of the moves is quite different,” El-Erian wrote on X.

El-Erian also noted that this difference helps explain recent currency movements.

Richard Clarida, a former member of the Federal Reserve Board, commented on the trend ahead of the Federal Reserve’s November meeting in an interview with CNBC’s Closing Bell, emphasizing that the increase is primarily driven by solid growth indicators rather than inflation concerns.

He noted, “the economy is stronger than they probably thought it would be,” suggesting that expectations around future rate cuts may need adjustment as the neutral rate appears higher than previously anticipated.

In a heated exchange on social media, former President Donald Trump‘s son Donald Trump Jr. accused Democrats of trying to manipulate economic numbers by spending "half a trillion dollars two weeks before an election," asserting that this financial maneuvering will leave future generations burdened by an insurmountable debt.

He claimed, "You can't make this stuff up anymore. Our children will never be able to get out from under the debt created by these power-hungry imbeciles." His remarks came in the wake of Treasury yields surging.

Responding to the post, economist Justin Wolfers emphasized that such fluctuations in Treasury debt are typical and should not be viewed as signs of wrongdoing. "To be clear: I don’t think there’s anything nefarious going on," he stated, noting that "blips like this happen all the time," particularly given the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Wolfers highlighted that while rising yields can indicate changing economic conditions, they are influenced by a variety of factors and do not necessarily reflect manipulation or ill intent by policymakers.

To be clear: I don't think there's anything nefarious going on. Treasury debt is lumpy for obvious reasons, and in 2020 there was a lot going on with the pandemic.



