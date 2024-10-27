Tesla Celebrates Milestone With 1 Millionth Model Y Produced At Fremont's Iconic 'Big Tent' Facility

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA said on Friday that it has built its one millionth Model Y SUV at GA4 in the Fremont factory.

What Happened: “Big tent came a long way,” Tesla said in a post on social media platform X. “October 25, 2024 – 1 millionth Model Y built at GA4.”

The GA4 is short for General Assembly 4 and refers to a large tent built by Tesla in 2018 to ramp up the production of the Model 3 sedan while improving the production rate of its main assembly line indoors. The tent is still in production.

Why It Matters: Tesla bought its Fremont Factory from Toyota Motor in 2010. It was previously owned by NUMMI, a joint venture between General Motors and Toyota which ended when GM entered bankruptcy in 2009.

"Tesla took over the derelict building, after it was stripped of anything useful, and it is now the highest production car factory in the Americas!," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on social media platform X earlier this month.

The company started manufacturing in California despite the higher cost because he then lived in the state, Musk said, reiterating his long drawn-out criticism of the state and its policies.

According to Tesla, it has an installed annual vehicle capacity of 100,000 Model S/ X and over 550,000 Model 3/Y in California, less than the company’s capacity at its gigafactory in China but significant.

The Model S and X, in fact, are only manufactured in California and at none of the company’s other facilities across the globe.

