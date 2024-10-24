Elon Musk Apologizes To 'Long Suffering' Deposit Holders Of New Tesla Roadster, But Says The Delay Is 'Cherry On The Icing On The Cake'

Elon Musk hinted at further delays for the highly anticipated Tesla Inc. TSLA Roadster. The vehicle, originally slated for a 2020 release, has faced multiple postponements, with the latest update suggesting production might not begin until after 2025.

What Happened: During the third-quarter earnings call, Musk addressed the Roadster’s timeline, leaving many questions unanswered. Musk’s comments implied potential delays beyond the previously announced 2025 production date.

During the call, Musk said that the vehicle’s design is still being finalized, but he also expressed gratitude to the Roadster’s deposit holders.

"I'd certainly like to thank our long suffering deposit holders of the Tesla Roadster."

"The reason it hasn't come out yet is because the Roadster is not just the icing on the cake, it's the cherry on the icing on the cake."

Musk then said that the delay is for a more important purpose – a more sustainable future – essentially implying that the new Roadster project has been put on the back burner for now.

"We'd all love to work on the next-gen Tesla Roadster, it is super fun, and we are working on it – but it has to come behind the things that have a more serious impact on the good of the world."

Additionally, Musk reiterated the possibility of the Roadster featuring a “SpaceX package” with rocket thrusters, potentially allowing the car to “fly.” This concept has been mentioned before, though its practicality remains unclear at the moment.

The Roadster, Tesla’s first-ever car, holds significant sentimental value for the company and its fans. The original Roadster, launched in 2008, was described by Musk as an “insane nightmare” due to numerous production challenges.

Why It Matters: The Roadster’s journey has been a rollercoaster since its unveiling in 2017. Musk’s comments during the earnings call reflect Tesla’s ongoing challenges in balancing innovation with production timelines.

In July 2023, Musk highlighted the Roadster’s importance, stating it would be “something special.”

However, the focus on sustainable energy projects has taken precedence, delaying the Roadster’s release. The potential inclusion of SpaceX technology in the Roadster underscores Tesla’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive innovation, even if it means further delays.

Price Action: Tesla stock soared over 12% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, rising to $239.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.

