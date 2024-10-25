OpenAI Set To Launch 100X More Powerful AI Model In December? Sam Altman Calls Report 'Fake News'

OpenAI is gearing up to launch its latest artificial intelligence model, Orion, in December. The model, which is expected to be significantly more powerful than its predecessor, will initially be available to select partners.

What Happened: OpenAI is set to release the Orion AI model in December. Unlike its previous models, GPT-4o and o1, Orion will not be widely available through ChatGPT at first, according to a report by The Verge on Wednesday, which cited a source familiar with the plan. Instead, OpenAI will grant select partners access to develop their own products and features.

Microsoft Corp., OpenAI’s primary partner for deploying AI models, is reportedly preparing to host Orion on Azure as early as November. Although Orion is seen as the successor to GPT-4 within OpenAI, it is uncertain whether the company will publicly refer to it as GPT-5. The release plan is subject to change, and both OpenAI and Microsoft have declined to comment.

The Orion model is expected to be up to 100 times more powerful than GPT-4, according to an OpenAI executive. This model is separate from the o1 reasoning model released in September. OpenAI’s long-term goal is to merge its LLMs to create an even more capable model, potentially leading to the development of artificial general intelligence, according to the report.

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, wrote, “fake news out of control,” responding to The Verge report.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

fake news out of control — Sam Altman (@sama) October 25, 2024

OpenAI’s announcement comes at a crucial time for the company, as it recently closed a record $6.6 billion funding round and is undergoing significant staff turnover.

Why It Matters: The AI industry is witnessing a flurry of activity, with companies like OpenAI and its rivals making significant strides. Just days before this announcement, Jack Altman, the brother of OpenAI CEO, predicted that AI voice technology could be as big or even bigger than AI text.

Meanwhile, OpenAI’s rival, Anthropic, has unveiled an upgrade to its AI model Claude 3.5 Sonnet, allowing it to interact with computers in a human-like manner.

Furthermore, OpenAI’s recent transition from a non-profit to a for-profit entity has added complexity to its discussions with equity investors, including Microsoft. This transition, along with the company’s recent funding round, underscores the high stakes involved in the AI industry.

Amid these developments, Nvidia Corp has introduced a new AI model that reportedly outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet.

