Harley-Davidson Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG will release earnings results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Analysts expect the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company to report quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share, compared to $1.38 per share in the year-ago period. Harley-Davidson projects to report revenue of $965.78 million for the quarter, compared to $1.3 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 4, the company's board approved a cash dividend of 17.25 cents per share for the third quarter.

Harley-Davidson shares fell 1.2% to close at $34.13 on Wednesday.

B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $50 to $45 on Oct. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Baird analyst Craig Kennison downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and slashed the price target from $44 to $40 on Oct. 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $37 to $39 on Sept. 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

UBS analyst Robin Farley maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $39 to $40 on Aug. 23. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $50 to $51 on April 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

