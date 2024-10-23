Elon Musk Used This Single Word To Describe The Steady Growth Of Revenue In Tesla's Q3 Revenue

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, recently took to X to showcase the electric vehicle giant’s impressive third-quarter revenue growth over the years.
What Happened: On Saturday, Musk shared a list detailing Tesla’s third-quarter revenue from 2010 to 2024. The tweet showed a steady increase in the company’s third-quarter revenue, reaching $25.2 billion in 2024 from $31.2 million in 2010.
The entrepreneur reacted to the numbers by simply saying, “Progress.”
The post comes in the wake of Tesla’s third-quarter earnings report, where the company reported revenue of $25.18 billion, falling slightly short of the Street’s consensus estimate of $25.37 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Why It Matters: Despite the slight miss on revenue, Tesla’s third-quarter earnings report showed an 8% year-over-year increase. This growth aligns with Musk’s post, which highlighted the company’s consistent revenue growth over the years.
Tech analyst Dan Ives, ahead of Tesla’s Q3 deliveries, predicted that Tesla’s delivery figures would beat the Street’s expectations, contributing to a sentiment that the “mojo is back at Tesla.”
