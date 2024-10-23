Kamala Harris Slams Trump's Tariff Plans, Tells Mark Cuban That Ex-President Is 'Using A Machete When A Scalpel Is What's Necessary'

Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States, shared her views on former President Donald Trump‘s economic strategy, labeling it as potentially disastrous for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Harris posted a sneak peek into her upcoming live discussion with billionaire entrepreneur and her prominent supporter Mark Cuban. Harris emphasized Cuban’s understanding of business growth and the negative impact Trump’s plan could have.

“He is applying a machete when a scalpel is what’s necessary,” Harris was heard saying in the video.

The live discussion with Cuban, scheduled for Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET, is expected to delve deeper into the implications of Trump’s policies.

.@mcuban knows what it takes to start and grow a business. Donald Trump's plan would be a disaster for entrepreneurs and small business owners.



Watch our full conversation Wednesday: https://t.co/MryRLXb9nz pic.twitter.com/yNaElSydwI — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 23, 2024

Why It Matters: The dialogue between Harris and Cuban is significant as it highlights the ongoing debate over Trump’s tariffs and their impact on the economy. Cuban, known for his advocacy in technology and finance, has been recognized as one of Harris’s most effective surrogates, according to former Rep. Bakari Sellers (D-S.C.).

In the political arena, Harris is currently leading Trump by a narrow margin in recent polls. However, voters still favor Trump’s stance on economic and immigration issues. A recent poll indicates that while Harris maintains a slight lead, many voters are concerned about the nation’s economic direction.

