Trump Defends His Plans To Impose 200% Tariffs On Cars Imported From China, Mexico: 'Hope Union Workers Understand That I Saved Their Jobs'

Former President Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to imposing tariffs on cars imported from China and Mexico, aiming to protect American automotive jobs.

What Happened: During an interview with Patrick Bet-David released on Thursday, Trump emphasized the critical role these tariffs would play in safeguarding the U.S. auto industry.

“I hope the union workers, auto workers understand that I saved their jobs,” he said.

Trump highlighted a massive car manufacturing plant in Mexico, which he described as potentially one of the largest in the world. He expressed concerns that vehicles from this plant could inundate the U.S. market, leaving little room for American-made cars.

“That would mean that our car industry is wiped out,” Trump said.

Why It Matters: In September, Trump proposed a 200% tariff on vehicles produced by alleged Chinese factories in Mexico, as reported in a town hall event in Flint, Michigan. He warned that if Vice President Kamala Harris were elected, the U.S. auto industry could collapse within two to three years due to electric vehicle production shifting to China.

Additionally, during a visit to the Detroit Economic Club in October, Trump reiterated his commitment to tariffs on Chinese cars, vowing to revamp the industry. He also commented on economic indicators, although some of his statements on inflation and interest rates were inaccurate.

