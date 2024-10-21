Tesla Dojo Fabric Lead Leaves Company Amid Major Talent Upheaval At EV Giant

Eric Quinnell, senior staff engineer at Tesla Inc. TSLA, who was working on the company’s Dojo supercomputer project, said on Friday that he is leaving the EV giant.

What Happened: “With a heavy heart I say farewell today to Tesla,” Quinnell wrote on social media X. The post was adjoined by his resignation letter.

Quinnell, as per his resignation letter, worked at Tesla for about three years. According to Quinnell’s LinkedIn profile, he joined Tesla in December 2020 and was Dojo fabric lead. Prior to that, he was Principal Engineer at semiconductor company Arm Holdings Plc.

Tesla laid off several employees earlier this year and several senior executives left the company including then Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure Rebecca Tinucci, AI Manager Paril Jain, Director of New Product Introduction Daniel Ho, Senior Vice President of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino, and Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development Rohan Patel.

Earlier this month, Tesla’s Chief Information Officer Nagesh Saldi also left the company.

Promotions Amid Departures: The company also promoted several executives over the past few weeks including Wes Morrill, Milan Kovac, and Ashok Elluswamy.

Omead Afshar is now a vice president in charge of sales and manufacturing with senior executives in North America and Europe reporting to him, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.

Elluswamy, meanwhile, has been promoted from Director of Autopilot Software to Vice President of AI Software.

Kovac, who was Director of Optimus and Autopilot Engineering, has been promoted to Vice President of Optimus.

Morrill, who was Cybertruck's lead engineer, is now Senior Director of Engineering- Reliability, Test, and Analysis, according to the exec's Linkedin. Morrill assumed the new role in September.

