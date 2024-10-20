Backyard Treehouse Gets So Much Attention On Airbnb, Owner Doesn't Have To Work Anymore: 'I'm Booked For Months'

A DIYer once dreamt of constructing a treehouse on his land before his own house was even built. Now, with multiple accommodations on the property, the treehouse has become a reality, and a legitimate source of income.

Getting Off The Ground: Will Sutherland built a treehouse in his backyard in six months’ time. It’s super popular on Airbnb Inc ABNB, bringing in an average of $30,000 per year on the platform, according to a Business Insider report.

He saved money on the build by doing all the work himself and sourcing a lot of the material from a friend who was in the process of building a house at the same time.

There’s a queen bed with a loft area above it, so it can accommodate a family. It doesn’t have running water, but there’s a five-gallon tank, so guests can brush their teeth or wash their hands. The treehouse also has a window unit air conditioner and an electric heater.

Despite the lack of amenities, the house in the trees doesn’t have any trouble attracting guests, and let’s be real, if you are interested in staying the night in a treehouse, you probably aren’t expecting a whole lot.

Depending on the time of year, Sutherland lists it on Airbnb for anywhere from $160 to $250 a night.

“The treehouse gets thousands of views per month on Airbnb, and I’m booked for months out,” he said.

The treehouse alone brings in $30,000 a year in income, but Sutherland also has a renovated school bus on his property that he rents out to guests and a bathhouse for anyone staying on the land.

Combined, the two unique Airbnb listings generate enough annual income that he was able to quit his job and spend his time working on other projects.

“We basically live in a little miniature community here, flanked by our bus guests and treehouse guests all the time,” Sutherland said.

The Airbnb income is rewarding in more ways than one. Sutherland now works from home, which has freed up more time that he can spend with friends and family. He also feels fulfilled seeing his guests create memories in a treehouse he built himself.

This story is part of a new series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire. Some elements of this story were previously reported by Benzinga and it has been updated.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.