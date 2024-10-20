Cuban Vs Ackman, Dalio's Advice To China, Krugman's Warning, And More: This Week In Economics

This week was a whirlwind of financial news, with billionaires clashing over political policies, renowned investors offering advice to world leaders, and economists warning against potential economic pitfalls. Let’s dive into the top stories that made headlines.

Mark Cuban And Bill Ackman Lock Horns Over Harris’ Tax Proposal

Mark Cuban and Bill Ackman found themselves at odds over Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris‘ tax proposal for startups. Ackman, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, labeled Harris’ proposal as “extremely misleading,” sparking a heated exchange with Cuban.

Read the full article here.

Ray Dalio’s Strategy For China’s Debt Crisis

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has urged China to adopt a “beautiful deleveraging” strategy to prevent a looming debt crisis. Dalio believes that China’s recent stimulus measures should be balanced with debt restructuring, money printing, and debt monetization.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Hedge Fund Billionaire Daniel Loeb Bets On Trump Win, Singles Out This Recent Buy As Having ‘Significant Upside Potential’

Paul Krugman’s Warning On Trump’s Tariff Plan

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman has warned that former President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff plan could set back economic progress by 90 years and potentially ignite global conflict. Trump’s suggestion of tariffs as high as 20%, including a 60% tariff on imports from China, has been met with widespread opposition from economists.

Read the full article here.

Former FDIC Chief’s Warning To Federal Reserve

Former FDIC Chief Sheila Bair has expressed concern over the Federal Reserve’s potential rate cuts amidst a thriving economy. Despite positive economic indicators, the Federal Reserve, led by Chair Jerome Powell, is considering further rate cuts to stimulate a perceived cooling labor market.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s Potential Federal Reserve Pick Defends Rate Cuts

Kevin Hassett, Donald Trump’s potential nominee for the Federal Reserve, has defended the central bank’s recent interest rate reduction, despite Trump’s criticism. Hassett justified the rate cut, citing a weakening jobs market.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock