Google Says An Election Ad Ban Will Be Imposed After Polls Close To Curb Misinformation: 'Implementing This Policy Out Of An Abundance Of Caution'

To combat the spread of misinformation, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google has decided to temporarily suspend all U.S. election ads following the closure of polls on Election Day.

What Happened: Google is reintroducing this policy to prevent misinformation and confusion, anticipating extended vote counting beyond Election Day, similar to its approach in 2020.

"As we've done in the past, we will temporarily pause ads related to U.S. elections after the last polls close on Nov. 5," stated Google spokesperson Michael Aciman, reported Politico.

“We're implementing this policy out of an abundance of caution and to limit the potential for confusion, given the likelihood that votes will continue to be counted after Election Day.”

See Also: End Of An Era? Apple’s 16-Year-Old Accessory Is Out Of Stock Worldwide

Google is complying with mandated election “silence periods,” legal requirements in various regions that limit advertising during specific times surrounding elections, the company stated in its ad policies update.

The suspension is anticipated to last a few weeks and will not impact public information campaign ads run by state or federal election officials. Advertisers will be informed when the ban is lifted.

The policy will apply to Google Ads, Display & Video 360, YouTube Ads, Google Ad Exchange, and Shopping Ads. It will prohibit the running of ads in the U.S. referencing candidates, ballot measures, election processes, and outcomes.

Why It Matters: Google’s decision to halt election ads post-polling day is part of a broader strategy to combat election interference and misinformation.

Earlier this year, Google implemented restrictions on the election-related questions its AI chatbot, Gemini, could address.

Last year, Google also rolled out a new policy requiring election advertisers to disclose the use of AI tools in crafting their messages, as part of its efforts to enhance transparency and accountability in political advertising.

This policy had significant implications for election campaigns across Google's platforms.

In the run-up to the Indian elections in March 2024, Google introduced stringent ad policies and AI content guidelines to ensure voters received accurate information and to protect its platforms from misuse.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.