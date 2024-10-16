Stellantis Recalls Nearly 21K Plug-In Hybrid SUVs In US Over Concerns Of Brake Pedal Disengaging

Stellantis NV STLA is recalling 20,755 plug-in hybrid SUVs in the U.S. citing concerns that they may have been built with a brake pedal that could disengage when braking, the automaker said on Wednesday.

What Happened: The recall includes 2024-2025 model-year Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV SUVs and 2024 model-year Dodge Hornet PHEV SUVs.

As for a fix, the company will reinforce the brake pedal, free of charge to the customer.

A similar issue has also been identified with 2,280 vehicles in Canada, 134 in Mexico, and 30,517 outside North America, the company said.

The company is aware of 15 cases where the brake pedal disengaged when braking, including an accident where no injuries were reported, it added.

Why It Matters: Stellantis is also recalling 31,676 model year 2020-2023 Ram 1500 Classic vehicles, U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday, owing to concerns that the mirror glass may detach from the driver’s side heated trailer tow rearview mirror.

Stellantis dealers will replace the mirror glass free of charge to the customer to resolve the issue, the regulator said.

Late last month, Stellantis recalled 154,032 Jeep plug-in hybrid SUVs in the U.S. owing to fire risks and 129,313 Ram 1500 vehicles earlier this month saying that the turn signal self-canceling feature may not function properly.

Price Action: Stellantis shares closed down 2.5% at $12.91 on Tuesday. The stock is down 44% year-to-date, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Alfa Romeo