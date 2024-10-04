Stellantis Recalls More Than 129K Ram 1500 Trucks

Chrysler parent Stellantis NV STLA is recalling 129,313 Ram 1500 vehicles in the U.S., auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.
What Happened: The recall includes the model year 2023-2024 Ram 1500 vehicles in which the turn signal self-canceling feature may not function properly.
Improper turn signals may increase the risk of a crash, the regulator said.
As for a solution, dealers will inspect and replace the steering column control module as required, at no cost to the customer.
Why It Matters: The company was first made aware of a potential issue related to the malfunctioning steering column control module in February. Since then, the company reviewed the issue and determined to conduct a recall of the affected vehicles.
Stellantis issued a recall covering nearly 1.23 million Ram 1500 trucks from the 2019 and 2021-2024 model years in the U.S. in early September.
Photo courtesy: Stellantis
