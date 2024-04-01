Future Android Update Could Make Your Webcams Way Better, But There's a Catch

Loading... Loading...

The Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 update from Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has introduced a series of user-oriented modifications despite its primary focus being on bug fixes.

What Happened: 9to5Google reported on Friday that the new Android update, while primarily aimed at rectifying software bugs, has brought several user-oriented changes. One of the key changes includes the introduction of a High-Quality Mode for webcams, potentially leading to higher power consumption and device heating.

Android 14 makes using your phone’s superior camera as a webcam easy, but there’s a catch. The built-in webcam feature delivers noticeably lower video quality than Apple’s Continuity Camera and even third-party webcam apps on the same Android device. This suggests that Google has prioritized battery life over image quality with the Android feature, which is a downside for users who need high-quality video for even short calls.

Here’s what’s new –

A new “High Quality Mode” for Android webcams (from Android 15 DP2) was spotted, potentially improving image quality but impacting battery life.

The update improves widget suggestions, which are now accompanied by app icons.

Modifies Gboard’s vibration settings.

The source further revealed that this update can be quickly installed on various Pixel devices, including Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. However, Google continues temporarily disabling downloads for OTA images in Beta 2.1 due to an ongoing sideload issue from Beta 2.

Users are encouraged to check for updates regularly and share their experiences on 9to5Google’s post. A detailed analysis of the new features and modifications in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 is anticipated soon.

Why It Matters: The launch of this update comes at a critical time for Android. Reports in February showed a decline in Android’s US market share as Apple Inc. AAPL continued to dominate with a 64% share, largely driven by its iPhone 15 launch.

Furthermore, one in eight Android users reportedly switched to iPhones in 2023. This trend was attributed to users’ preference for older iPhone models over the latest Android devices, emphasizing value over cutting-edge technology. Introducing user-friendly features in the new Android update could be seen as a strategic move to counter this trend and regain lost market share.

