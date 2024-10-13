Leaked Documents: TikTok Knew Algorithm Had Harmful Effects On Children

Popular social media platform TikTok was aware of the potential harm its algorithm could inflict on minors, according to internal documents that were unintentionally made public.

What Happened: The internal documents were exposed during a multi-state investigation into TikTok. Reporters from Kentucky Public Radio stumbled upon the fact that redacted sections of court documents could be revealed by copying and pasting them into a new text file.

As reported by NPR on Friday, these documents were part of Kentucky’s contribution to a joint 14-state lawsuit against TikTok for its allegedly addictive algorithm, which is believed to pose a threat to the mental and physical health of child users.

The internal documents from ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, disclose discussions about studies indicating the app’s potential harm to children, reports Business Insider.

The documents suggest that children could become addicted to the app after viewing 260 videos, or just 35 minutes of use. Intense use of the app was associated with a variety of negative mental health effects.

In the wake of these revelations, a TikTok spokesperson criticized NPR’s decision to publish information under a court seal, while defending the company’s commitment to community safety.

The spokesperson emphasized TikTok’s safety measures, such as removing suspected underage users and implementing safety features.

However, the unredacted documents indicate that TikTok was aware that its screen time limiting tools were largely ineffective. This has sparked allegations from attorneys representing plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit that tech companies intentionally design products to exploit young users, reports the outlet.

Attorney Jayne Conroy accused these companies of prioritizing user engagement and profits over the mental health of young people.

Adam Wandt, an associate professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, echoed Conroy’s sentiments, describing TikTok’s algorithm as “one of the most dangerous influences on the planet right now” for children.

Why It Matters: This revelation could potentially lead to increased scrutiny and regulation of social media platforms, particularly those popular among young users.

The implications of this could be far-reaching, affecting not only TikTok but the entire tech industry. It also raises questions about the ethical responsibilities of tech companies in designing products that prioritize user safety and well-being.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.