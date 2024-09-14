Is Amazon Eyeing TikTok For A Possible Acquisition?

In the midst of a possible ban or sale in the U.S., social media giant TikTok is reportedly strengthening its ties with Amazon.com Inc, leading to speculation about a potential acquisition.

What Happened: TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, is intensifying its relationship with Amazon. This strategic move has sparked rumors that Amazon could be a potential buyer for TikTok.

According to a report by Forbes, former TikTok head of sales for products and services Roee Zelcer said, “The writing is on the wall.” Even if an acquisition doesn’t come to fruition, Amazon’s increasing dependence on TikTok could strengthen the opposition to the ban.

Legal proceedings between the U.S. government and TikTok are scheduled to commence next week. The U.S. government might prohibit the foreign-owned social media app due to national security concerns.

Amidst this uncertainty, TikTok has been strategically positioning itself further into the U.S. market, including a significant partnership with Amazon.

"Amazon is making it more convenient for customers to shop in social media by expanding in-app shopping in Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and TikTok," said Amazon spokesperson Maria Boschetti.

Also Read: TikTok Sale Or Ban? Social Media Giant’s Future Hangs In Balance As House Passes Controversial Bill

"In-app shopping with Amazon is available for select products advertised on these popular social media apps and sold by Amazon or by independent sellers in Amazon's store," Maria added.

In the previous month, TikTok unveiled a feature that enables users to browse and purchase Amazon products directly within the app. Amazon has also urged its influencers to promote Amazon sellers on TikTok. This growing relationship could offer a substantial incentive for Amazon to acquire TikTok, should ByteDance decide to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations.

Why It Matters: The potential acquisition of TikTok by Amazon could significantly alter the landscape of social media and e-commerce. With TikTok’s vast user base and Amazon’s e-commerce dominance, such a merger could create a powerful synergy, enhancing user experience and potentially driving more sales for Amazon.

Furthermore, it could provide a lifeline for TikTok amidst the ongoing legal battles and uncertainty about its future in the U.S. market.

However, it remains to be seen how this potential acquisition will unfold and what impact it will have on the stakeholders involved.

Read Next

Elon Musk Voices Opposition To Potential TikTok Ban: ‘It Is Not What America Stands For’

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.