Elon Musk's New Cybercab Does Not Have Stainless Steel Exterior Panels Like Cybertruck Despite Other Resemblances, Says Tesla Engineer: 'Mass And Cost…Is Undesirable'

Though Tesla Inc‘s TSLA 2-seater Cybercab resembles the Cybertruck in its external structure and color, the vehicle does not have stainless steel exterior panels, according to an X account seemingly belonging to the company’s engineer Eric E.

What Happened: “Exterior panels are not stainless steel. Mass and cost of SS (stainless steel) is undesirable on our high-efficiency Robotaxi,” an X profile wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The X profile seemingly belongs to Eric E, Principal Mechanical Design Engineer at the company. However, the profile is not verified on X or marked as affiliated with Tesla.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Small correction. Exterior panels are not stainless steel. Mass and cost of SS is undesirable on our high efficiency Robotaxi. — Eric (@EricETesla) October 11, 2024

Why It Matters: Tesla unveiled the Cybercab dedicated to autonomous driving at an event near Los Angeles on Thursday. The 2-seater vehicle, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, will be priced under $30,000 and start production in 2026.

At first glance, the exterior design of the Cybercab resembles the Cybertruck's angular and steel body. The images shared by Tesla also show a metallic finish, leading to speculations that the exterior panels on the vehicle are made of stainless steel like the Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck with its stainless steel exoskeleton is, however, a higher-end EV product. The foundation series version of the Cybertruck starts at about $100,000.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Image via Tesla