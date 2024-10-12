Elon Musk Says Robovan's Angular Design Inspired By Art Deco Trains, 'Unusually Low' Ground Clearance Enabled By Automatic Load-Leveling Suspension

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA unveiled the Robovan on Thursday – a vehicle designed for autonomous driving with no steering wheel or pedals but astoundingly low ground clearance and an angular design.

What Happened: The Robovan, Musk said on Friday, was inspired by Art Deco trains designed during the early 20th century. It can transport up to 20 people or cargo, the company CEO said during its unveiling.

Art Deco trains — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

Like an art deco train, the vehicle has no side mirrors and immediately looks like it lacks wheels owing to its extremely low ground clearance. The vehicle was meant to feel like a spaceship on the inside, Musk said, while adding that those traveling in the vehicle would have visibility in all directions.

Meant to feel like a spaceship — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

Musk said that the “unusually low” ground clearance was achieved by having an automatic load-leveling suspension that raises ride height and lowers it based on road conditions.

The unusually low ground clearance is achieved by having an automatic load-leveling suspension that raises or lowers, based on smooth or bumpy road conditions — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2024

Why It Matters: Though Musk introduced the vehicle as a Robovan at Tesla’s event held near Los Angeles on Thursday, he has since then also referred to it as the Robobus.

The company did not provide a price point for the vehicle or even when it will enter production. However, the unusual design has raised intrigue among Tesla enthusiasts.

Tesla also unveiled a two-seater vehicle with butterfly wings that open upwards dedicated to autonomous driving on Thursday nicknamed the Cybercab. The Cybercab, Musk said on Thursday, will be priced below $30,000 and enter production in 2026. However, the CEO is known for providing over-ambitious timelines for his company’s products and achievements.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Tesla