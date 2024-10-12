Microsoft's Nadella Makes A Point Of Calling Fellow CEOs Each Day

Microsoft Corporation CEO Satya Nadella has a unique task on his to-do list each day: making two phone calls to different CEOs.

What Happened: Nadella’s staff schedules two calls each day with executives from various companies as part of his networking strategy. These conversations range from major AI players like Perplexity’s CEO Aravind Srinivas to non-tech leaders like Pete Carroll, former head coach of the Seattle Seahawks.

According to a report, Nadella’s networking approach focuses on broadening his connections and staying updated about emerging companies.

He often asks two questions: “What new startups are you excited about, and what new people have you met that would be good to know?”

This networking strategy has reportedly been fruitful, resulting in key partnerships, including with Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind and Inflection AI. Microsoft has also invested in several startups, such as Figure AI and UAE-based AI company G42.

Leadership coach Rebecca Arnold, founder of Root Coaching & Consulting, shared with Business Insider that many leaders feel they lack a group to bounce ideas off. She recommended leaders to seek third-party guidance but warned about potential biases and echo chambers.

Why It Matters: Nadella’s unique networking strategy provides a glimpse into how he keeps Microsoft at the forefront of technological innovation.

By engaging with leaders from various industries, he ensures that he is always informed about the latest trends and startups.

This approach also allows him to identify potential partnerships and investment opportunities, contributing to Microsoft’s growth and success.

